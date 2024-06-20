Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 12,618 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned about 1.71% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GIGB traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $45.42. 7,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,205. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average is $45.43. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.92 and a 52 week high of $46.53.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

