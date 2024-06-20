Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,014 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,703,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,927,000 after buying an additional 216,413 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,472,000 after buying an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,727,000 after buying an additional 160,020 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.44. 253,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,113. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.80. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $48.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

