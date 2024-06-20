Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 226,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 59,442 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,382,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.95. The company had a trading volume of 65,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,600. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $100.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.93.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

