Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,772 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,533,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 960.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,000.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDRV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 16,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,779. The firm has a market cap of $227.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

About iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

