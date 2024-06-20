Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,041 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,425,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,242,000. Gray Foundation bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,890,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28,138.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after buying an additional 98,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,394.4% during the fourth quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 90,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,243,000 after buying an additional 86,509 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.48. 206,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,665. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.21. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $141.16.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

