Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) versus iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT) Head to Head Comparison

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) and iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and iCoreConnect’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destiny Media Technologies $4.03 million 2.36 $340,000.00 $0.01 97.10 iCoreConnect $8.15 million 1.09 -$15.55 million N/A N/A

Destiny Media Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iCoreConnect.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A iCoreConnect 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Destiny Media Technologies and iCoreConnect, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and iCoreConnect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destiny Media Technologies 4.65% 5.74% 5.11% iCoreConnect N/A -425.67% -45.81%

Volatility & Risk

Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCoreConnect has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of iCoreConnect shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of iCoreConnect shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Destiny Media Technologies beats iCoreConnect on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps. The company also provides Music Tracking Radar, a digital tracking service that tracks and reports the number and times customers track is played; Clipstream, an online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party websites or emails; and playback through its JavaScript codec engine. It markets and sells its products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect Inc., a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company's products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution. It also offers iCoreExchange, a SaaS email solution that allows doctors to send and receive secure email with attachments to and from other healthcare professionals; iCoreCloud, ability to backup their on-premise servers and computers to the cloud; iCoreClaims, for processing and managing claims submitted by policyholders or dental care providers; iCorePay, a patient payment processing solutions for payment and revenue cycle tracking; iCoreSecure, secure SaaS solution that solves privacy concerns in the insurance, real estate, financial and many other industry sectors; and iCoreIT, an IT managed services. The company was formerly known as iMedicor, Inc. and changed its name to iCoreConnect Inc. in June 2017. iCoreConnect Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ocoee, Florida.

