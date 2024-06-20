Desjardins Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report released on Sunday, June 16th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.08. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2026 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.85.

ATD stock opened at C$76.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$77.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$63.29 and a 1-year high of C$87.27.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$26.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.03 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 23.19%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

