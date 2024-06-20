Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Up 2.1%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $161.52 and last traded at $152.22. 17,936,248 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 9,677,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.15.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,987,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,857,539 shares of company stock worth $781,118,135. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after purchasing an additional 647,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,564,000 after purchasing an additional 197,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $835,946,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 241.9% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,453,000 after buying an additional 3,023,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

