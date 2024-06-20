Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Trimmed by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $381.95. 438,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,700. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.61 and its 200-day moving average is $386.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $105.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $353.15 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.36.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

