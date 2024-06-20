Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $151.96, but opened at $157.48. Darden Restaurants shares last traded at $153.30, with a volume of 457,825 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.81.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,202,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 65,223 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

