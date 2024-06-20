Curbstone Financial Management Corp Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $559,435,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 962.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,878 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $254,336,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after buying an additional 1,842,226 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Phillips 66 by 4,556.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 953,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,885,000 after buying an additional 932,552 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PSX traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.93. 1,198,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,358. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

