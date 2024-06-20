Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 5,980 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.28. 1,065,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,358. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.04.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.