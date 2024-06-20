Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 5,980 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.28. 1,065,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,358. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.04.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.258 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

