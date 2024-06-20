Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 200 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.68. 145,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,564. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.18. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $94.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

