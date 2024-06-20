Curbstone Financial Management Corp Reduces Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $255,316,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,162.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,319 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,035,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6,600.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.45. 1,156,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,260,393. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.08 and its 200-day moving average is $81.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $99.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $6,406,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,629 shares in the company, valued at $95,467,869.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $6,406,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,629 shares in the company, valued at $95,467,869.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,312 shares of company stock worth $29,287,441 over the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

