Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $6.28 Million Stake in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Barings Corporate Investors accounts for about 1.4% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned approximately 1.80% of Barings Corporate Investors worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 5.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Barings Corporate Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.35. 17,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,437. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $19.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97.

Barings Corporate Investors Increases Dividend

About Barings Corporate Investors

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

(Free Report)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.