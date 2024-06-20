Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Celanese by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,809,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,907,000 after buying an additional 468,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,776,000 after purchasing an additional 354,367 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,567,000 after purchasing an additional 329,740 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,325,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,758 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,137,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.41.

Celanese Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.33. 312,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,248. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.90. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.15 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.41%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

