Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at $724,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC increased their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $64.60. The company had a trading volume of 818,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.49 and its 200 day moving average is $68.53. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

