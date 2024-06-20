Curbstone Financial Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,321 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 23,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,137,574 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $207,024,000 after acquiring an additional 183,803 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 2,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 40,980 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.90. 3,482,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,625,743. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $184.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

