Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires 1,850 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $23,844,000. First International Bank & Trust increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 462,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after buying an additional 23,470 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 272,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,552,000 after buying an additional 14,181 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 245,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 177,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares during the period.

SPMD stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.33. 1,920,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,359. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

