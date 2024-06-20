Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cue Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 150,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Cue Biopharma Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CUE stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.99.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 711.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cue Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.