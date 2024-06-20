CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Buys $12,441.70 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,441.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 174,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,782.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 191 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,865.00.
CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.75. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTO shares. Jonestrading lowered their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.
