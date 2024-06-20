Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.40. 2,868,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,039. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

