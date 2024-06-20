Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.0940 on Top Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $2.50 billion and $9.83 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.0940 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00042243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00007857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

