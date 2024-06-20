CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 3.5%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.05 and last traded at $58.42. 421,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,646,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

