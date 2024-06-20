Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $5.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,276 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

