Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.96

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.96 and last traded at $63.71, with a volume of 167911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CXT. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CXT

Crane NXT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.19%.

Institutional Trading of Crane NXT

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXT. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Crane NXT by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 320,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,813,000 after buying an additional 16,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Crane NXT

(Get Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.