Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.32 and last traded at $16.32. Approximately 351,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 506,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costamare from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Costamare Stock Up 5.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Costamare had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $475.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 20,523 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Costamare in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Costamare by 1,282.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 214,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 198,922 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costamare

Read More

