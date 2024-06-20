Contrasting Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP) & AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) and Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and Sound Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent -2.67% 0.77% 0.64% Sound Group 1.69% 8.71% 4.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AdTheorent and Sound Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $172.99 million 1.70 $10,000.00 ($0.06) -53.33 Sound Group $316.83 million 0.04 $12.54 million $0.99 2.17

Analyst Ratings

Sound Group has higher revenue and earnings than AdTheorent. AdTheorent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sound Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AdTheorent and Sound Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 0 3 1 0 2.25 Sound Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

AdTheorent currently has a consensus target price of $4.69, indicating a potential upside of 46.48%. Given AdTheorent’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Sound Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.7% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Sound Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of AdTheorent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Sound Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AdTheorent has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Group has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sound Group beats AdTheorent on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdTheorent

(Get Free Report)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers. The company offers predictive targeting solutions across various customer industry verticals and consumer screens, including customized targeting, measurement, and analytical services; and location-based targeting and geo-intelligence solutions. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sound Group

(Get Free Report)

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.