Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Lowered to $315.00 at UBS Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STZ. Barclays decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.45.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $262.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,057. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,666,000 after acquiring an additional 125,730 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

