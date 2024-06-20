Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $298.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $263.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.26 and a 200-day moving average of $252.47. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

