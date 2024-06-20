ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,408 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 460.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,633 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 25,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.4% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 57.5% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 31,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP traded up $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $111.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,432,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504,546. The company has a market capitalization of $130.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

