ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Scotiabank increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.27. 485,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,462,621. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $99.35 and a twelve month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

