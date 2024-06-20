CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Insider Sells $287,280.00 in Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CONMED Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of CNMD opened at $67.48 on Thursday. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $138.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average of $86.14.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Institutional Trading of CONMED

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,303,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,349,000 after acquiring an additional 345,735 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 1st quarter worth about $27,343,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in CONMED by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,757,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,931,000 after acquiring an additional 289,996 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 80,036 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the period.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

