Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.06 and last traded at $16.06. 782,011 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 229,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $0.32. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s payout ratio is currently 55.83%.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

