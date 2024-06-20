Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Commercial Metals has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Commercial Metals has a payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 3.8 %

Commercial Metals stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.67. 1,633,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,979. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $2,066,547.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,024.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

