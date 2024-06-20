Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.00

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.00 and last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.75.

Comet Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$23.35 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 107.37, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.16.

Get Comet Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Santoro acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$27,200.00. 43.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comet Industries

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in the British Columbia. It also acquires and develops mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property located in southwest Kamloops, British Columbia. It also owns a 10% carried net profit interest in a contiguous block of mineral properties; and the surface land titles comprising the crown grants located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comet Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comet Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.