Collective Family Office LLC Sells 8,266 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 262.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 220.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.88. 159,177 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.