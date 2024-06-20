Collective Family Office LLC Sells 739 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC owned 0.18% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFLV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFLV traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.77. 55,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,195. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.20.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.