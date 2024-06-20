Collective Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.82. 56,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,305. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

