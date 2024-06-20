Collective Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.8% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VBR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.09. The company had a trading volume of 118,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,868. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

