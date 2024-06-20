Collective Family Office LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,201,000 after buying an additional 196,363 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44,928 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $376.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,204. The firm has a market cap of $129.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $348.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $378.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.