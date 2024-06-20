Collective Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 277,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,287 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.23% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,490,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,324,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,518,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,567,000 after buying an additional 137,982 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,428,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,866,000 after acquiring an additional 102,134 shares during the period. Ratio Wealth Group increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 1,172,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,752,000 after acquiring an additional 131,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 802,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 316,438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.67. 109,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,185. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $20.43.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

