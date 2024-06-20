Collective Family Office LLC Has $744,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 82,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,296,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,094,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

