Collective Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 287.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wealth Forward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 199,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period.

Get BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

BKLC traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,241. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.70. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $77.55 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.