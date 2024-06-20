Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.05 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Cognyte Software updated its FY25 guidance to ($0.07) EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to -0.070–0.070 EPS.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Shares of Cognyte Software stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,700. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $527.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNT. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,366,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after buying an additional 966,163 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 3.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 203.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGNT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

