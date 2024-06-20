Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Gap Up to $65.81

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.81, but opened at $67.56. Cognizant Technology Solutions shares last traded at $66.82, with a volume of 270,265 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.