Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1,239.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,641,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,282 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,962,000 after purchasing an additional 837,487 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,417,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Cognex by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 824,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after buying an additional 294,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.15.

Cognex Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cognex stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $46.99. 44,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,572. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $59.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 80.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.14 million. Research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.