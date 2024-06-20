Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of COGT opened at $8.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.60. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $13.36.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COGT. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 48.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 397,765 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 18.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

