Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $983.00 and last traded at $986.41. Approximately 19,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 49,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,023.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $928.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $883.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.83%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COKE. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.