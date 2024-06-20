CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 192 ($2.44) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 31.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

CMCX opened at GBX 281 ($3.57) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £786.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7,025.00 and a beta of 0.50. CMC Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 86.90 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 292.50 ($3.72). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 263.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 189.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

In other CMC Markets news, insider Albert Soleiman purchased 130 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 232 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £301.60 ($383.23). Also, insider David Fineberg acquired 114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £299.82 ($380.97). Insiders have acquired 354 shares of company stock valued at $90,392 in the last three months. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

